Slave’s grave vandalized in UK city in apparent retaliation Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — British officials said Thursday the grave of an enslaved African man has been vandalized in an apparent “retaliation attack” after protesters in the city of Bristol toppled the statue of a prominent slave trader. Two headstones in memory of Scipio Africanus, who lived in Bristol in the 18th century, were smashed. A […] 👓 View full article

