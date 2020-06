Qantas Airways Cuts Most International Flights Until Late October Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 20 minutes ago )

Because of this, Qantas Airways now says it's canceling most of its international flights until at least October.



The Australian flagship carrier said it's... Watch VideoAs coronavirus cases keep popping up around the globe, Australia's tourism minister says he expects the country's border will remain closed until 2021.Because of this, Qantas Airways now says it's canceling most of its international flights until at least October.The Australian flagship carrier said it's 👓 View full article

