Bolton book revenge: Will Trump worry himself grеy?

John Bolton's book is to see the light on June 23. The events that we can currently witness on the even of its publication are reminiscent of a special operation. John Bolton served as a national security adviser for less than 18 months - from April 2018 to September 2019. Bolton is considered one of the "hawks", he is a champion of an extremely tough policy towards all states, the policies of which do not suit the United States for one reason or another. Bolton was dismissed from his post in the midst of a scandal. He took offence and then revenge - in the form of the 500-page book titled "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir". The White House, of course, understands what stories the offended ex-adviser may tell in his book. They demand the sale of the book be banned because the book may contain classified information. A Washington federal court may bring criminal charges against Bolton in connection with his actions that reveal state secrets. The US Justice Department of Justice also appealed to the court, demanding that the publisher, Simon & Schuster, and the ex-adviser suspend the publication of the memoirs. Bolton has no intention to give up. He delivered copies of the book to The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal - the publications that are known for their critical stance on the Trump administration. 👓 View full article

