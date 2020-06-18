AP Explains: US Supreme Court ruling on DACA program
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () PHOENIX (AP) — The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the program that protects immigrants who were brought to the country as children and allows them to work. The court on Thursday ruled President Donald Trump didn’t properly end the program, which then-President Barack Obama created in 2012. Trump attempted to end the Deferred Action for […]
Supreme Court Blocks Trump
From Ending DACA Chief Justice John Roberts joined liberal justices
to preserve the Obama-era program in a 5-4 decision. John Roberts, via
majority opinion John Roberts, via
majority opinion President Trump's administration had
attempted to end DACA, or Deferred...