Woman and two children have died after a crash in Brampton

[email protected] RT @MSidhuLiberal: Saddened to hear that 3 children and a woman have died in this horrific collision. Thinking of the family right now. D… 2 minutes ago

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: UPDATE: Another child involved in the crash has now died. https://t.co/er8kQTlQRh 9 minutes ago

Susie Oxenham RT @CTVToronto: #BREAKING: A woman and three children under the age of 18 have died following a multi-vehicle crash in Brampton. https://t… 10 minutes ago

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: BREAKING: A woman and two children are dead after a crash in Brampton, Ont. https://t.co/1TTAoRSne9 10 minutes ago

tasha charles RT @CTVToronto: UPDATE: Police say a third child who was critically injured in a crash in Brampton has died in hospital. https://t.co/2gXzr… 19 minutes ago

CyberDude RT @CTVVancouver: A woman and her three young daughters have died after a four-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont. The province's police watchd… 24 minutes ago

CTV News Vancouver A woman and her three young daughters have died after a four-vehicle crash in Brampton, Ont. The province's police… https://t.co/lcvwtVSOfd 26 minutes ago