Two Atlanta officers charged in death of Rayshard Brooks turn themselves in, reports say

The death of another black man at the hands of a police officer has been ruled a homicide.
Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday.
According to Reuters, the Medical Examiner ruled that Mr. Brooks's death was caused by gunshot wounds to the back.
Mr. Brooks had...
CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three..
Charges are now being filed against two Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death. Fired Atlanta officer Garret Rolfe is now facing felony murder charges, while the other officer is charged..
