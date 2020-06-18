Global  

Two Atlanta officers charged in death of Rayshard Brooks turn themselves in, reports say

Independent Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Former officer charged with 11 counts including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide

Atlanta Police Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Ruled Homicide 00:37

 The death of another black man at the hands of a police officer has been ruled a homicide. Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in Atlanta on Friday. According to Reuters, the Medical Examiner ruled that Mr. Brooks's death was caused by gunshot wounds to the back. Mr. Brooks had...

Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Murder Charge Filed Against Former Atlanta Police Officer Involved In Shooting Death Of Rayshard Brooks

CBS4's Lauren Pastrana reports Garrett Rolfe, who was fired after the killing of Brooks, faces 11 criminal charges, including felony murder. The second officer at the scene, Devin Brosnan, faces three..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:13Published
Former officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Former officer charged in death of Rayshard Brooks

A former Atlanta police officer is now facing a number of charges in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks. The top charged is Felony Murder, while the second officer was charged with aggravated..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:09Published
2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death [Video]

2 officers facing charges in Rayshard Brooks' death

Charges are now being filed against two Atlanta officers involved in Rayshard Brooks' death. Fired Atlanta officer Garret Rolfe is now facing felony murder charges, while the other officer is charged..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:02Published

Former Atlanta officer charged with murder of Rayshard Brooks

 The Atlanta police officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks have until 6 p.m. Thursday to turn themselves in. Fired officer Garrett Rolfe, who shot...
CBS News

Atlanta Officer Involved In Rayshard Brooks' Death Released On Bond

Atlanta Officer Involved In Rayshard Brooks' Death Released On Bond Watch VideoOne of the Atlanta police officers involved in the death of Rayshard Brooks has been released on bond after turning himself in at the county...
Newsy

Fired Police Officer Charged in Connection to Rayshard Brooks' Death

 Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced on Tuesday afternoon that the two police officers responsible for Rayshard Brooks' death are being formally...
E! Online


