Rayshard Brooks Voiced Post-Incarceration Struggles In February
Thursday, 18 June 2020 () Watch VideoJust months before Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police and became a rallying cry for activists across the country, he did an on-camera interview about readjusting to life after serving time in prison.
BROOKS: "Some of the system could look at us as individuals. We do have lives, it's just a mistake we...
Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other..