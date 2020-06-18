Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rayshard Brooks Voiced Post-Incarceration Struggles In February

Newsy Thursday, 18 June 2020 ()
Rayshard Brooks Voiced Post-Incarceration Struggles In FebruaryWatch VideoJust months before Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by police and became a rallying cry for activists across the country, he did an on-camera interview about readjusting to life after serving time in prison. 

BROOKS: "Some of the system could look at us as individuals. We do have lives, it's just a mistake we...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?'

Family of Rayshard Brooks: 'When does it stop?' 02:15

 Relatives of black American Rayshard Brooks, many of them in tears, called for justice and "drastic change" in policing after an Atlanta officer fatally shot him in the back. Yahaira Jacquez has more.

Related videos from verified sources

Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks [Video]

Atlanta Police Officer Charged With Murder In Killing Of Rayshard Brooks

Garrett Rolfe, the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks in the back after the fleeing man pointed a stun gun in his direction is going to be charged with felony murder and 10 other..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:20Published
Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks [Video]

Atlanta cop charged with murder in death of Brooks

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published
Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death [Video]

Atlanta cop charged with murder in Brooks' death

[NFA] A fired Atlanta police officer has been charged with felony murder and another officer faces lesser charges in the shooting death last week of Rayshard Brooks. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Rayshard Brooks opened up about struggles, incarceration months before death. He wasn't going to 'give up'.

 In February, Rayshard Brooks responded to a Craigslist ad looking for subjects to be interviewed on being incarcerated. Here's what he said.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this