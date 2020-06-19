Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• World •
Americas
U.S.
Europe
U.K.
Asia-Pacific
India
Australia
Africa
Middle East
One News Page
>
World News
>
YouTube hit with discrimination suit by black video artists
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
YouTube hit with discrimination suit by black video artists
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
14 minutes ago
)
YouTube uses metadata and other ":signals" from videos to make decisions about filtering content, according to the suit.
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
Tweets about this
In the News
Donald Trump
Germany
Beijing
John Bolton
European Union
Facebook
White House
Hong Kong
Coronavirus disease 2019
Supreme Court of the United States
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Juneteenth
Dreamers
Black Lives Matter
Daca Program
The Supreme Court
Gator Bait
WORTH WATCHING
Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise
Timo Werner joins Chelsea
China Mobilizes to Contain Second Wave of Coronavirus in Beijing
Trump 'ethically unfit' for presidency: Pelosi