Malala celebrates completion of Oxford degree
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
Malala celebrates completion of Oxford degree
Friday, 19 June 2020 (
5 minutes ago
)
Malala took to Twitter to share her excitement, posting a happy picture with her family, cutting a cake.
