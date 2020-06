WARNING: Chinese 'Street Patrol' Beat Dog to Death



YONGZHOU, HUNAN, CHINA — A video posted to Chinese social media on June 17, shows yet again, a dog being beaten to death on the street by Chengguan officers. These Chengguan, are essentially.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 03:43 Published 2 hours ago

Trump Reportedly Used Diversion to Take Spotlight Away From Ivanka’s Private Email Use



President Trump’s daughter Ivanka allegedly used government emails improperly with Trump reportedly using statements on the murder of a journalist as a way to devert the media’s attention... Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:12 Published 18 hours ago