Californians Now Required To Wear Face Masks While In Public

Newsom Announces Statewide Face Mask Mandate For California
Face masks are now required across the state of California, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.
530PM: As counties weigh mandatory face coverings, St. Lucie County doctor says masks are critical
Discussions but no decisions yet about whether you'll be required to wear masks in public in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
Texas County Orders Use Of Face Masks, Businesses Could Face Fines For Not Complying
Officials in a major Texas county on Wednesday ordered people to wear face masks in public when social distancing isn't possible and warned that businesses could face fines of up to $1,000 for failing..