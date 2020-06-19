Global  

Californians Now Required To Wear Face Masks While In Public

Newsy Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Californians Now Required To Wear Face Masks While In PublicWatch VideoAs more and more California businesses reopen, people in the state are now required to wear face masks when out in public. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the statewide order Thursday. He said in a statement, "Simply put, we are seeing too many people with faces uncovered — putting at risk the real...
News video: California Gov. Newsom orders residents to wear face masks in public

California Gov. Newsom orders residents to wear face masks in public 04:00

 Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Californians Thursday to wear face coverings while in public or in high-risk settings after the state recorded a single-day high in coronavirus cases.

