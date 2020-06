Mission accomplished: Malala gets Oxford degree Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

LONDON — Mission accomplished. Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani teenager shot by the Taliban for daring to want an education , has completed her degree at Oxford University. The 2014 Nobel Peace Prize winner, now 22, posted images on Twitter of her celebration early Friday upon completing a degree in philosophy, politics and economics. The human rights