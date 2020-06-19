Global  

US slavery: What is Juneteenth and how is it commemorated?

Al Jazeera Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
A look at the African American commemoration day amid sky-high tension over race relations in the United States.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Juneteenth Commemorates The Ending Of Slavery In The U.S.

Juneteenth Commemorates The Ending Of Slavery In The U.S. 02:48

 Friday, people across the country will celebrate Juneteenth, Freedom Day, a commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States; CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

