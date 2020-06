A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The horse races took place behind closed doors this year, but thousands of people still showed up in their over-the-top finery — online. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this curiosandoperilmondo A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display https://t.co/uHv2LlUWV3 https://t.co/L7UM0ShnIU 2 minutes ago Mush #AVFC "A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display" by BY CEYLAN YEGINSU via NYT New York Times https://t.co/ABVUhe6smc 1 hour ago Geoff Rogers 🔶 #FBPE "A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display" by BY CEYLAN YEGINSU via NYT New York Times https://t.co/qDNWBDnVrS 1 hour ago Rahul S. Krishnan "A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display" by BY CEYLAN YEGINSU via NYT New York Times https://t.co/aMwz9ThPEF 1 hour ago Arturo Cabezas "A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display" by BY CEYLAN YEGINSU via NYT New York Times https://t.co/hKnkFBhn7h 2 hours ago Danial Ryan "A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display" by Ceylan Yeginsu via NYT https://t.co/jckIwXDxgE 2 hours ago Martin Sirakov "A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display" by BY CEYLAN YEGINSU via NYT New York Times https://t.co/XqerT520ry 2 hours ago Sarah "A Royal Ascot Without the Crowds, but Hats and Frocks on Full Display" by BY CEYLAN YEGINSU via NYT New York Times https://t.co/fya12Edl7L 2 hours ago