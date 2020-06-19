Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biological Warfare Specialist Explains Why You Should NEVER Swim in a Las Vegas Pool

eBaums World Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Biological Warfare Specialist Explains Why You Should NEVER Swim in a Las Vegas PoolTake it from an expert, that pool in Las Vegas is way more disgusting than you know. Were sorry, but after this thread you'll never look at...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: 'Toned down' pool parties returning

'Toned down' pool parties returning 00:42

 Pool parties and nightclubs are still closed under phase 2, but places on the strip are getting creative. Several pools are now operating with toned down atmospheres.

Related videos from verified sources

New renderings of Circa [Video]

New renderings of Circa

We have new renderings of Circa. This is what the new pool, the casino, and the sportsbook will look like. The owner is hosting an event today to celebrate the last beam being installed on the hotel..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published
Aqua Park, pools to open in Las Vegas [Video]

Aqua Park, pools to open in Las Vegas

NEWS: The coronavirus closed areas that required public gathering including pools and water parks in March.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:25Published
Gyms and Pools reopen [Video]

Gyms and Pools reopen

More facilities are opening, and gyms and pools were the firsts. 13 Action News Reporter Astrid Mendez reports.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:16Published

Tweets about this