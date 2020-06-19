|
Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired
Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville’s mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired. Mayor Greg Fisher said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated. […]
|
|
|
|
