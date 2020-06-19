Officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting to be fired



Related videos from verified sources Trending: Beyonce On Breonna Taylor



Beyonce Knowles- Carter is calling for charges in the police shooting death of Breonna Taylor. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:35 Published 4 days ago Vigil In Roxbury Honors Breonna Taylor, Victim Of Police Shooting In Kentucky



A vigil was held in Roxbury on what would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday. WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:52 Published 2 weeks ago Kanye West Establishes College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter



Kanye West Establishes College Fund for George Floyd’s Daughter Floyd, a 46-year-old black man killed by a white police officer on May 25, had a 6-year-old daughter, Gianna. A representative for West.. Credit: Wibbitz Studio Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Louisville police is firing officer Brett Hankison involved in Breonna Taylor shooting Louisville's mayor said the police department is initiating termination of Brett Hankison, one of three officers to fire weapons in the shooting of Breonna...

USATODAY.com 36 minutes ago





Tweets about this