Confederate Monument Removed In Georgia Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA Confederate monument in an Atlanta suburb came down just before midnight Thursday.



City workers in Decatur removed the 30-foot obelisk called "The Lost Cause" as people cheered and chanted, "Take it down."



