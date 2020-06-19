Global  

Confederate Monument Removed In Georgia

Newsy Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Confederate Monument Removed In GeorgiaWatch VideoA Confederate monument in an Atlanta suburb came down just before midnight Thursday.

City workers in Decatur removed the 30-foot obelisk called "The Lost Cause" as people cheered and chanted, "Take it down."

Last week County Judge Clarence Seeliger ruled the monument be taken down and safely stored to prevent...
Video credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published
News video: Protesters Call For Confederate Monument Removal

Protesters Call For Confederate Monument Removal

 Protesters have crowded every night this week in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse in Florence in an effort to get a confederate monument removed.

