'Please bring him home': Dylan Ehler's parents offer cash reward for return of missing toddler Thursday, 18 June 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

A $10,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a three-year-old boy who went missing in Truro six weeks ago. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this david browning RT @CTVNews: Dylan Ehler's parents offer cash reward for his return, believe he may have been abducted https://t.co/Z5TOI2Dv2Q https://t.co… 13 minutes ago Kim Buckley RT @CTVAtlantic: 'Please bring him home': Dylan Ehler's parents offer cash reward for return of missing toddler https://t.co/OYOx4CvadG 16 minutes ago E.M. Schumacher 'Please bring him home': Dylan Ehler's parents offer cash reward for return of missing toddler https://t.co/UnvgyUZcoc 2 hours ago CTV News Northern Ontario A $10,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a three-year-old boy who went missing in Truro six weeks a… https://t.co/RmPYuEXk4m 2 hours ago CTV News Dylan Ehler's parents offer cash reward for his return, believe he may have been abducted https://t.co/Z5TOI2Dv2Q https://t.co/k38AJG3PXU 2 hours ago