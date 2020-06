1 dead in Toronto shooting; 2 suspects seen fleeing scene Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

TORONTO (AP) — One man has died after a shooting in Toronto's north end, Canadian police said Friday. Police said there were initially reports of multiple people shot at about 11:40 a.m., but they later learned there was one victim. Police said passersby tried to help the man who had been shot before paramedics arrived,