Rapper Hurricane Chris arrested for murder in Louisiana Friday, 19 June 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Rap artist Hurricane Chris, known for the hit “A Bay Bay,” has been arrested on a murder charge in Louisiana. The rapper, whose real name is Christopher Dooley Jr., was arrested early Friday on one count each of second-degree murder and illegal possession of stolen things, Shreveport Police said in a […] 👓 View full article

