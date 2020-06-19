Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

News24.com | Tulsa imposes curfew ahead of Trump rally

News24 Friday, 19 June 2020 ()
Tulsa, Oklahoma has imposed a curfew ahead of a campaign rally by President Donald Trump on Saturday, blocking roads with barricades amid tensions in a city that was the site of one of the worst racial massacres in US history.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: In Tulsa, fears Trump rally may worsen crises

In Tulsa, fears Trump rally may worsen crises 03:01

 [NFA] Officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's first rally in three months on Saturday night could set the stage for potential clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, and also potentially exacerbate a new spike in COVID-19 cases. This report produced by Chris...

Related videos from verified sources

Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise [Video]

Trump fans gather in Tulsa as virus cases rise

Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:34Published
People from across the country head to Tulsa days before Trump rally [Video]

People from across the country head to Tulsa days before Trump rally

President Trump is headed to Tulsa for a rally Saturday, and with thousands expected to attend, and with the National Guard being called in, local businesses aren’t taking any chances.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:56Published
Safety First? Two Days Before Tulsa Rally, Trump Admin Silent On COVID-19 Prevention Plan [Video]

Safety First? Two Days Before Tulsa Rally, Trump Admin Silent On COVID-19 Prevention Plan

For the first time since the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic began, President Donald Trump is readying for a campaign rally. It's scheduled to take place at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

Tulsa mayor imposes curfew ahead of Trump's rally; police move out supporters who had camped out

 The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, imposed a curfew ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign rally, moving out supporters who had lined up days in advance.
USATODAY.com

Tulsa mayor implements curfew around site of Trump rally

 TULSA, Okla. (AP) — The mayor of Tulsa, Oklahoma, has declared a civil emergency and set a curfew for the area around the site where President Donald Trump...
Seattle Times

Tulsa mayor declares civil emergency ahead of Trump rally, stragglers face arrest

 Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum, a Republican, declared a “civil emergency” overnight Thursday, and has implemented a curfew near the arena where President Trump...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this