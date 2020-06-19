News24.com | Tulsa imposes curfew ahead of Trump rally
Friday, 19 June 2020 () Tulsa, Oklahoma has imposed a curfew ahead of a campaign rally by President Donald Trump on Saturday, blocking roads with barricades amid tensions in a city that was the site of one of the worst racial massacres in US history.
[NFA] Officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's first rally in three months on Saturday night could set the stage for potential clashes between Trump supporters and protesters, and also potentially exacerbate a new spike in COVID-19 cases. This report produced by Chris...
Several U.S. states including Oklahoma - where President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a campaign rally on Saturday - reported a surge in new coronavirus infections this week, ahead of what would..