Brazil tops 1 million cases as coronavirus spreads inland

Japan Today Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
Brazil’s government confirmed on Friday that the country has risen above 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, second only to the United States. The country’s health ministry said that…
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen

Record Breaking Number Of Coronavirus Cases In U.S. As States Reopen 00:32

 New coronavirus infections have spiked in six U.S. states. These states are seeing record-breaking numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases. According to Reuters, the surge marks a rising tide of cases for a second consecutive week. The states with the most coronavirus cases are those that have...

Peru COVID-19 outbreak: Health workers demand more protection [Video]

Peru COVID-19 outbreak: Health workers demand more protection

Peruvian healthcare workers protest against a lack of protective gear as the country faces the worst coronavirus outbreak in South America.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:34Published
More than 8 million reported coronavirus cases around the world [Video]

More than 8 million reported coronavirus cases around the world

Reported coronavirus cases around the world have exceeded 8 million according to John Hopkins University. The current global death toll is just over 435,000.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:27Published
Brazilians worry as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Brazilians worry as coronavirus cases surge

Even as they were out for a walk along Copacabana beach, residents of Rio de Janeiro said they were worried about the coronavirus pandemic and their country's efforts to deal with it.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Coronavirus: Brazil tops one million cases

 Coronavirus deaths in Brazil are approaching 50,000 and country has the second-largest number of cases behind the US.
Al Jazeera

