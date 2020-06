Beyoncé drops surprise single ‘Black Parade’ on Juneteenth Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé did not let Juneteenth pass without dropping one of her signature surprises — a new single called “Black Parade.” “I’m going back to the South, I’m going back where my roots ain’t watered down,” Beyoncé sings, opening the track. At several points on Friday’s release, the singer tells listeners to […] 👓 View full article