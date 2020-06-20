Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Science explained: UAE summer starts tomorrow with eclipse, longest day of year

Khaleej Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
There is absolutely no hidden meaning or known correlation between these events, according to a top expert from the National Centre of Meteorology.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Get Ready For The Longest Day Of The Year

Get Ready For The Longest Day Of The Year 00:57

 The Summer Solstice is almost here. Here's everything you need to know about the astronomical event that marks the start of the summer season.

Related news from verified sources

'Ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020 to occur tomorrow

 A rare celestial event, annular solar eclipse, which is popularly known as the "ring of fire" eclipse, will be visible this Sunday in India. It will be the first...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this