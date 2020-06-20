Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2nd ex-officer charged in George Floyd’s death posts bail

Seattle Times Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A second former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd is out of jail after posting bail. According to online records, J. Kueng, 26, posted bail of $750,000 and was released from the Hennepin County Jail, with conditions, about 7:30 p.m. Friday. Kueng is charged with aiding and abetting […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Experts talk about how policing may change in wake of George Floyd’s death [Video]

Experts talk about how policing may change in wake of George Floyd’s death

It was the spark that began the revolution. Video of George Floyd’s death ignited protests around the country and opened up a dialogue for police reform.

Credit: WGHP     Duration: 03:48Published
Mequon rallies, march following social media post mocking George Floyd's death [Video]

Mequon rallies, march following social media post mocking George Floyd's death

People in Mequon are rallying and marching to remember George Floyd and honor Juneteenth day. They are also marching to bring awareness about racism in their community after a social media post mocked..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:00Published
GM to Recognize Juneteenth and Honor George Floyd [Video]

GM to Recognize Juneteenth and Honor George Floyd

General Motors will observe Juneteenth with moments of silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the amount of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on George Floyd's neck.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Related news from verified sources

One of four Minneapolis police charged over Floyd's death posts bail

 One of the four former white Minneapolis police officers who were charged over the death of George Floyd, 46, a black man whose death in custody set off protests...
Reuters

Fired Officer Charged in George Floyd's Death Released From Jail on Bail

 Thomas Lane, one of four former Minneapolis police officers charged in the death of George Floyd, was released from jail on Wednesday after posting $750,000 cash...
E! Online

George Floyd updates: Jefferson Davis statue toppled in Virginia; Donald Trump lashes out at Seattle; TV show 'Live PD' canceled

 One of four officers charged in Floyd's death posts bail. LAPD opens 56 investigations into excessive force, misconduct: Latest George Floyd updates.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Delawareonline

Tweets about this

msjonesss_

🌻ReRe RT @NYDailyNews: Another former Minneapolis cop who was charged in George Floyd’s murder has been released from jail after posting bail. J… 45 seconds ago

Quinn11121338

Quinn RT @CNN: A second Minneapolis ex-officer charged in George Floyd's death is released from jail https://t.co/gObpSy9fV0 50 seconds ago

A1_FirstLady

Educator 👩🏽‍🏫 RT @ABC7: 2nd former police officer charged in George Floyd death released from jail https://t.co/ruOe9ti8Z7 2 minutes ago

bobdabolino01

[email protected] RT @YahooNews: 2nd former officer charged in George Floyd's death released on bail https://t.co/cJcdvo3QpM https://t.co/2QvWVOU2ht 5 minutes ago

1USNews

USA News 2nd former officer charged in George Floyd's death released on bail: Alexander Kueng posted a $750,000 bond and was… https://t.co/lPBUOrwEaN 11 minutes ago