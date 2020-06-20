Global  

China Releases Some Details Of Proposed Security Law For Hong Kong

Newsy Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
China Releases Some Details Of Proposed Security Law For Hong KongWatch VideoChina's government released some details of a proposed national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday.

One major feature is that Beijing wants to establish a state bureau in Hong Kong with jurisdiction over some national security cases. Another detail of the legislation is that Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam would...
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: Media

China to set up 'national security agency' in Hong Kong: Media 02:05

 The new law would override any existing Hong Kong laws that may conflict with it, Xinhua news agency said.

