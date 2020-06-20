China Releases Some Details Of Proposed Security Law For Hong Kong Saturday, 20 June 2020 ( 44 minutes ago )

Watch VideoChina's government released some details of a proposed national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday.



One major feature is that Beijing wants to establish a state bureau in Hong Kong with jurisdiction over some national security cases. Another detail of the legislation is that Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam would... Watch VideoChina's government released some details of a proposed national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday.One major feature is that Beijing wants to establish a state bureau in Hong Kong with jurisdiction over some national security cases. Another detail of the legislation is that Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam would 👓 View full article

