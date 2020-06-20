China Releases Some Details Of Proposed Security Law For Hong Kong
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () Watch VideoChina's government released some details of a proposed national security law for Hong Kong on Thursday.
One major feature is that Beijing wants to establish a state bureau in Hong Kong with jurisdiction over some national security cases. Another detail of the legislation is that Hong Kong Leader Carrie Lam would...
