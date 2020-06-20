Global  

UK stabbings: Three dead and two in hospital after attack in Reading

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
UK stabbings: Three dead and two in hospital after attack in ReadingPolice have arrested a man at the scene of stabbings in Reading, England, which left three people dead and two in critical care in hospital.A source told the Telegraph three people were declared dead at the scene and two were transferred...
News video: These adorable fluffy owl chicks look like they're having a hoot

These adorable fluffy owl chicks look like they're having a hoot 01:13

 These fluffy owl chicks look like they're having a hoot - with one opening its beak right up to cool down in the summer heat.The three chicks are from different climates, ranging from the Arctic to the tropics, and are only a few weeks old.With its beak wide open, a snowy owl aged two weeks old looks...

