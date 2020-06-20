UK stabbings: Three dead and two in hospital after attack in Reading



Related videos from verified sources Two people rushed to emergency unit after Reading stabbing



Two people have been rushed to hospital with stab wounds after being attacked in Reading town centre. The casualties were taken to the emergency unit of the Royal Berkshire Hospital for treatment after.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:32 Published 39 minutes ago Miracle baby who weighed just 1lb at birth now embracing life



A baby who was so tiny when she was born three months early that she was dwarfed by her father's hand is now thriving - two years after leaving hospital on her mother's birthday. Struck down by.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 3 days ago Father and son reunited with family after seven weeks in hospital



This is the heart-warming moment a four-year-old boy and his father were reunited with their family after spending seven weeks in hospital for cancer treatment.James Stephenson, 32, had been isolating.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this