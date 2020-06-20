Global  

Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Japan Today Saturday, 20 June 2020 ()
A pre-dawn shooting in a park in Seattle's protest zone killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened at about 2:30…
