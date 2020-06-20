Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () A pre-dawn shooting in a park in Seattle's protest zone killed a 19-year-old man and critically injured another person, authorities said Saturday. The shooting happened at about 2:30…
Newser reports one person is dead and another critically injured, following a shooting in Seattle’s protest zone. Law enforcement says the pre-dawn shooting on Saturday took place in the area known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest. Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott said she...