China displays 'rogue' attitude in neighbourhood, creates wedge between US, Europe: Pompeo



US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday criticized the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) for not only displaying its "rogue" attitude in its neighbourhood, particularly the recent escalation of border.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 22 hours ago

'China is a necessary partner, like it or not,' says EU foreign affairs chief



MEPs called on Thursday for the EU to have a tougher approach on China and issue sanctions over the new national security law in Hong Kong.View on euronews Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:27 Published 2 days ago