Judge Rules Bolton Book About Trump Presidency Can Be Published

Eurasia Review Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
A U.S. federal judge ruled Saturday that former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton’s book about the Trump Administration can be published, despite an emergency request from the Justice Department to block it.

The tell-all book by the president’s former aide, set to go on sale Tuesday, is critical of President...
