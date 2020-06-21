Judge Rules Bolton Book About Trump Presidency Can Be Published
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () A U.S. federal judge ruled Saturday that former U.S. national security adviser John Bolton’s book about the Trump Administration can be published, despite an emergency request from the Justice Department to block it.
The tell-all book by the president’s former aide, set to go on sale Tuesday, is critical of President...
President Trump's former national security adviser John Bolton alleges in a new book that Mr. Trump pushed Chinese President Xi Jinping in trade negotiations to agree to purchase American agricultural products in order to boost Mr. Trump's political standing with U.S. farmers and help him win...