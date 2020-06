Comedian DL Hughley COVID-19 positive after fainting onstage Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Comedian D.L. Hughley announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Nashville, Tennessee. The stand-up comedian, 57, lost consciousness while performing at the Zanies comedy nightclub on Friday night and was hospitalized, news outlets reported. On Saturday, Hughley posted a video on Twitter in which he […] 👓 View full article