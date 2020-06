Coronavirus dampens Stonehenge solstice celebrations Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

LONDON (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has prevented druids, pagans and party-goers from watching the sun rise at Stonehenge to mark the summer solstice this year. The ancient stone circle in southwestern England usually draws thousands of people to mark the longest day of the year in the northern hemisphere. But Britain has banned mass […] 👓 View full article

