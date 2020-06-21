Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

CTV News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Many Indigenous organizations across the country are finding ways to celebrate National Indigenous Peoples Day amid restrictions at a time when they say it's especially important to do so.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Father's Day and the Coronavirus Pandemic

WEB EXTRA: Father's Day and the Coronavirus Pandemic 00:36

 Many communities are easing coronavirus-related restrictions, but the pandemic is still expected to alter some Father’s Day plans, according to a National Retail Federation survey. What are you going to do for your dad on Sunday?

Related videos from verified sources

Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months [Video]

Doctor Fauci Says UK Travel Ban Could Be in Effect for Months

According to the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, travel restrictions may be in place until a coronavirus vaccine is ready.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Devery Jacobs On Being A Voice For Indigenous Peoples & LGBTQ+ Community [Video]

Devery Jacobs On Being A Voice For Indigenous Peoples & LGBTQ+ Community

"The Order" star Devery Jacobs, an openly queer, Indigenous actress, is celebrating both Pride Month and National Indigenous History Month. While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, she..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:33Published
Once Pandemic Restrictions End Biden Looks to Return to Campaign Trail In-Person [Video]

Once Pandemic Restrictions End Biden Looks to Return to Campaign Trail In-Person

With the pandemic changing how the 2020 campaign is being run, Joe Biden says he’s ready to physically return to a campaign trail once some precautions are lifted. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the..

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this