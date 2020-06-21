Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Economically unviable railway lines may be closed

Hindu Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Railway Board’s suggestion, if carried out, will hit rural people hard, says union leader
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Markings maintain social distancing at railway platforms in Mumbai, India [Video]

Markings maintain social distancing at railway platforms in Mumbai, India

To control crowds and enable social distancing, railway authorities in the western Indian state of Maharashtra have started drawing markings on the platforms and footbridges. Footage from..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:21Published
A woman has built a 'real life' model village [Video]

A woman has built a 'real life' model village

A woman has built a 'real life' model village in her garden with characters based on locals including a lady who sleeps with all the men - even at the train station. Donna Mitchell, 55, has spent..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:34Published

Tweets about this