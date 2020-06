Family of black man killed by police demand change at press conference



Pleading through grief and tears, the family of a black man killed by Atlanta police outside a fast-food drive-thru called on protesters to refrain from violence and demanded changes in the criminal.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 5 days ago

I-Team: City of Delano agrees to pay $2.3 million for "police wrongful death action" related to June 2019 officer-involved shoot



A 23ABC investigation has revealed the City of Delano has agreed to pay $2.3 million to the family of a man who was shot and killed in 2019. It was June 14, 2019 when Delano Police officers went to.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:46 Published 6 days ago