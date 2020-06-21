Global  

Ontario dips back down to fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases

CTV News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
One day after recording a slight spike, Ontario has dipped back down to fewer than 200 new COVID-19 cases.
