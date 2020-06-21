Spain lifts coronavirus state of emergency and reopens borders

German Tourists to Be Flown to Spain’s Balearic Island to Startup Tourism Economy Post Lockdown!
Two weeks before Spain opens its borders, thousands of German tourists will be flown to the Spanish Balearic Islands. Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
Spain will open borders to foreign tourists in July in phasing out of coronavirus restrictions
Spain's kids taste of freedom after six-week lockdown
Children in Spain are finally allowed one hour of supervised outdoor activity on Sunday as authorities ease coronavirus lockdown. Olivia Chan reports.