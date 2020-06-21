Global  

Spain lifts coronavirus state of emergency and reopens borders

Al Jazeera Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Spain's borders now open to EU countries except Portugal, as well as Schengen Area members outside the bloc and the UK.
 Passengers wearing masks and wheeling suitcases arrived at Madrid's main airport on Sunday as Spain opened its borders to most European countries and ended a state of emergency imposed to contain the coronavirus. Emer McCarthy reports.

