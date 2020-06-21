Global  

Alberta and B.C. have reported hundreds of 'excess deaths' that weren't linked to COVID-19

CTV News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Above-average levels of deaths have been reported in Alberta and B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic, including hundreds of deaths that have not been linked to the novel coronavirus.
