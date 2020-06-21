Alberta and B.C. have reported hundreds of 'excess deaths' that weren't linked to COVID-19
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () Above-average levels of deaths have been reported in Alberta and B.C. during the COVID-19 pandemic, including hundreds of deaths that have not been linked to the novel coronavirus.
Dementia and Alzheimer’s disease and symptoms mainly indicating old age account for two thirds of the total number of non-Covid-19 excess deaths in England and Wales from March 7 to May 1, the Office..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:38Published