Family identifies 62-year-old man fatally shot by police in Mississauga, Ont.

CTV News Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
A man shot and killed by a police officer on Saturday night in Mississauga, Ont. has been identified by family as 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry.
