|
|
|
Family identifies 62-year-old man fatally shot by police in Mississauga, Ont.
Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
A man shot and killed by a police officer on Saturday night in Mississauga, Ont. has been identified by family as 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry.
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Rapper Hurricane Chris Facing Murder Charges
CNN reports Hurricane Chris is facing a murder charge in Shreveport, Louisiana.
Around 1 a.m. Friday, a man was fatally shot at a Texaco convenience store.
The man was identified by the local..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35Published
|
NYPD Looking For Man Connected To Bronx Shooting
Police say it happened on Wednesday, June 17 near 1138 East 229th Drive. Police say an unknown man opened fire on a 25-year-old victim, who was shot in the face.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:09Published
Tweets about this
|