Florida Could Become COVID-19 Epicenter After Case Spike

Newsy Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Florida Could Become COVID-19 Epicenter After Case SpikeWatch VideoFlorida could soon become the new epicenter of the coronvirus as the state saw a record single-day increase in cases since the pandemic began.

On Saturday, the state announced more than 4,000 infections. On Sunday, the Miami Herald reported a streak of single-day records for new cases ended with about 3,500....
News video: Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows

Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows 00:52

 Florida Could Become the Next COVID-19 Epicenter, Model Shows A team of scientists at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and the University of Pennsylvania say the state has “all the markings of the next large epicenter.” CNN reported the team also added that the state is at risk of being the...

Florida Faces Record-High Spike In Coronavirus Cases [Video]

Florida Faces Record-High Spike In Coronavirus Cases

The Florida Department of Health has reported 3,822 new cases of the novel coronavirus. This is the biggest single-day increase in the state to date, says Business Insider. Experts have warned that the..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Florida named possible epicenter for Coronavirus [Video]

Florida named possible epicenter for Coronavirus

Experts weigh in on the the possibility of Florida becoming a new epicenter for Coronavirus.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:12Published
Coronavirus Interview: Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO Addresses Concerns State Could Be Next COVID-19 Epicenter [Video]

Coronavirus Interview: Cleveland Clinic Florida CEO Addresses Concerns State Could Be Next COVID-19 Epicenter

Dr. Wael Barsoum discussed, among other things, the precautions citizens can take to make sure they keep themselves and others safe.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 05:15Published

🎥EricP_WPTV🎥 RT @Newsy: Gov. Ron DeSantis said increasing number of tests can no longer explain higher case numbers as rates escalate. https://t.co/1EZJ… 2 minutes ago

Newsy Gov. Ron DeSantis said increasing number of tests can no longer explain higher case numbers as rates escalate. https://t.co/1EZJNhlNll 6 minutes ago

Carlos Valdez RT @rxjef77: Florida spike raises serious doubts over reopening strategy Florida became the focus of rising fears it could become the next… 8 hours ago

Jeff Rabinowitz Florida spike raises serious doubts over reopening strategy Florida became the focus of rising fears it could becom… https://t.co/FoweEDbQKC 8 hours ago

christian koul à well RT @Complex: Florida could become "next large epicenter" of COVID-19 transmission. #ComplexNews https://t.co/ooucAWgnIf 14 hours ago

ME RT @OttenbergEve: Florida had over 4000 new covid cases Friday and it remains to be seen how many become severe, how many fatal. The US had… 16 hours ago

Eve Ottenberg Florida had over 4000 new covid cases Friday and it remains to be seen how many become severe, how many fatal. The… https://t.co/Dplg9mOYH3 23 hours ago

it's Randomly Genetic RT @GreenMtnBoy359: 8 states are reporting their highest 7 day avg. of new #Covid_19 cases per day since the crisis began: #Arizona #Califo… 1 day ago