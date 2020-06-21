Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports largest single-day increase in cases
Sunday, 21 June 2020 () The World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.It said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next...
COVID-19 cases continue to surge in India. Tamil Nadu reported highest single-day spike of 2532 coronavirus cases with 53 deaths. National capital recorded fresh 3000 cases, taking the total number of..