Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports largest single-day increase in cases Sunday, 21 June 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.It said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next... The World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.It said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next... 👓 View full article

