Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports largest single-day increase in cases

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: WHO reports largest single-day increase in casesThe World Health Organisation reported the largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases by its count, at more than 183,000 new cases in the latest 24 hours.It said Brazil led the way with 54,771 cases tallied and the US next...
