VosIzNeias Chairman of Israel’s Yad Vashem to step down after 27 years https://t.co/UnESNjywjV 1 hour ago Zionism Victoria The chairman of Israel's Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum and Memorial said Sunday he will be stepping down after 27 yea… https://t.co/e8vONxRkdJ 2 hours ago USA NewsChannels Chairman of Israel's Yad Vashem to step down after 27 years https://t.co/BrWd6bqhYG 5 hours ago ronnie RT @Ostrov_A: Avner Shalev, Chairman of @yadvashem, to step down, after 27 years in the top post! https://t.co/Y8sQkOfyN5 6 hours ago Insureteck Chairman of Israel's Yad Vashem to step down after 27 years Chairman of Israel’s Holocaust Museum and Memorial says… https://t.co/2i9z4REy1e 6 hours ago Arsen Ostrovsky Avner Shalev, Chairman of @yadvashem, to step down, after 27 years in the top post! https://t.co/Y8sQkOfyN5 6 hours ago TVT News Chairman of Israel’s Yad Vashem to step down after 27 years https://t.co/7HgH2CfLtC 6 hours ago Philomena Burchnall Chairman of Israel's Yad Vashem to step down after 27 years https://t.co/ydvYIky23M 6 hours ago