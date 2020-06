Related videos from verified sources Protesters Outside Tesla Fremont Factory Demand Improved Safety for Workers



A small group rallied outside the Tesla plant in Fremont on Monday to demand better protection for workers from the novel coronavirus. Juliette Goodrich reports. (6-15-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 02:29 Published 6 days ago New Order Requires Hospitals To Better Protect Workers



Pennsylvania hospitals will be required to replace soiled or damaged respirators on request, require universal masking and take other steps to protect health care workers from the new coronavirus under.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 00:21 Published 2 weeks ago 6 Ways Restaurants Will Change When They Reopen After COVID-19 Closures



6 Ways Restaurants Will Change When They Reopen After COVID-19 Closures 1. Delivery and takeout will remain a fixture for all types of restaurants, even when seating returns. Restaurateur Spike.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this