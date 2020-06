Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament



World number one Novak Djokovic is looking forward to returning to action in front of fans at the Serb's charity tennis tournament in Belgrade this weekend. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:52 Published 1 week ago

Dad-of-three completes 26-mile marathon carrying hod of bricks



A dad-of-three has broken a world record for completing a 26 mile marathon - while carrying a hod of BRICKS. Nigel Howell, 48, took to the streets around his home with his four stone haul in the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 02:22 Published 3 weeks ago