NASCAR Investigating Noose Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage Stall Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Watch VideoNASCAR is investigating a noose that it says was discovered in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.



Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top racing circuit. He successfully lobbied earlier this month to get NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at any of its races or... Watch VideoNASCAR is investigating a noose that it says was discovered in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top racing circuit. He successfully lobbied earlier this month to get NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at any of its races or 👓 View full article

