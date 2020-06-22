Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NASCAR Investigating Noose Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage Stall

Newsy Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
NASCAR Investigating Noose Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage StallWatch VideoNASCAR is investigating a noose that it says was discovered in Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. 

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR's top racing circuit. He successfully lobbied earlier this month to get NASCAR to ban Confederate flags at any of its races or...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says Fight For Equality Bigger Than Racing

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Says Fight For Equality Bigger Than Racing 03:06

 NASCAR's Bubba Wallace talks about his one-man Black Lives Matter protest at Martinsville and dives into the steps the league is taking to be more inclusive.

Related videos from verified sources

NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage [Video]

NASCAR to investigate noose in Wallace's garage

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: THIS REPORT HAS BEEN WITHDRAWN TO CORRECT AN ERROR IN THE FOOTAGE. SOME FOOTAGE FROM INDYCAR WAS MISTAKENLY PUT INTO THIS REPORT ON NASCAR. A CORRECTED VIDEO WILL BE SENT WITH A

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 00:24Published
Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag [Video]

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag

Bubba Wallace Wants NASCAR to Ditch the Confederate Flag NASCAR's history is rooted deep within the southern part of the U.S. Confederate flags are often on display at racing tracks. 26-year-old..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's car will feature a Black Lives Matter paint scheme [Video]

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's car will feature a Black Lives Matter paint scheme

NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace's car will feature a Black Lives Matter paint scheme in tonight's Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Outrage as noose found in garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace

 NASCAR says a noose was found in driver Bubba Wallace's garage stall at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.
News24

NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race

NASCAR: Noose found in Bubba Wallace garage at Alabama race NASCAR is investigating after a noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at the race in Talladega, Alabama
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

masteradrian

masteradrian RT @MartySmithESPN: NASCAR statement: A noose was found in Bubba Wallace’s garage stall today at Talladega. NASCAR is investigating. https:… 2 seconds ago

BRUNO21510

BRUNO215 RT @SportsCenter: NASCAR said it is investigating after a noose was found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall on Sunday at Talladega Superspeed… 3 seconds ago

1470WMBD

1470 & 100.3 WMBD NASCAR officials are investigating the discovery of a noose in the garage of driver Bubba Wallace over the weekend. https://t.co/Z98iRmf9p5 13 seconds ago

jo_duzzit

Jo The Scribe RT @CBSNews: NASCAR investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall https://t.co/YdUPNu8XHi 13 seconds ago

1Trinity8

❌Save the Children❌⭐⭐⭐ RT @no_silenced: JUST IN: NASCAR announced Sunday that it was investigating after a noose was found hanging in driver Bubba Wallace's gara… 14 seconds ago

KiD_Paki93

Zain Siddiqui RT @KDKA: NASCAR has revealed that a noose was found in the garage of Bubba Wallace's No. 43 team during Sunday's Geico 500 at Talladega Su… 1 minute ago

CBSNews

CBS News NASCAR investigating noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage stall https://t.co/YdUPNu8XHi 1 minute ago