Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

More Abu Dhabi hospitals are now free of Covid-19 cases

Khaleej Times Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint and Imperial College London Diabetes Centre have no Covid-19 cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Coronavirus Cases Climb

Coronavirus Cases Climb 02:07

 San Joaquin County spikes again. The county reported more than 250 new cases of COVID-19 since Friday, and that hospitals are above their limit.

Related videos from verified sources

57 COVID-19 positive cases reported at govt shelter home in Kanpur [Video]

57 COVID-19 positive cases reported at govt shelter home in Kanpur

Around 57 girls at a government shelter home found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. While speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate (DM) of Kanpur, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "57..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:37Published
Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing [Video]

Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing

At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing. According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Coronavirus: Biggest single day jump in 24 hours in India with 15,413 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: Biggest single day jump in 24 hours in India with 15,413 cases | Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said that "pranayama" - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" as he addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day amid a..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Covid-19 pandemic 'decelerating' in Wisconsin: Medical College CEO Dr. Raymond

 The Covid-19 pandemic is showing a “clear deceleration” in Milwaukee County and Wisconsin based on recent data, says Medical College of Wisconsin president...
bizjournals


Tweets about this