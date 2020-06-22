More Abu Dhabi hospitals are now free of Covid-19 cases

57 COVID-19 positive cases reported at govt shelter home in Kanpur
Around 57 girls at a government shelter home found COVID-19 positive in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. While speaking to ANI, the District Magistrate (DM) of Kanpur, Dr Brahma Deo Ram Tiwari said, "57..
Just Kidding? Trump Tells Tulsa Supporters He Ordered A Slowdown Of COVID-19 Testing
At a campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he ordered a "slow down" of novel coronavirus testing.
According to Business Insider, Trump said the US has so far..
Coronavirus: Biggest single day jump in 24 hours in India with 15,413 cases | Oneindia News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning said that "pranayama" - the practice of breath control in yoga - can "help boost immunity" as he addressed the nation to mark the International Yoga Day amid a..