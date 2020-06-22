Global
Ben Mulroney stepping down as host of CTV's etalk
Monday, 22 June 2020 (
30 minutes ago
)
Ben Mulroney says he is stepping down as host of CTV entertainment program etalk and hopes a non-white person will take his place.
