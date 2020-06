Ontario to allow Toronto, Peel Region to enter Stage 2 this week, sources say Monday, 22 June 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Toronto and Peel Region will enter Stage 2 of Ontario's restart phase on Wednesday, sources confirm to CTV News Toronto, allowing a longer list of shuttered businesses to reopen including restaurant patios, hair salons and malls. 👓 View full article

