Gilead Announces Clinical Trial For An Inhaled Version Of Remdesivir

Newsy Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
Gilead Announces Clinical Trial For An Inhaled Version Of RemdesivirWatch VideoGilead Sciences announced Monday it will start human clinical trials for an inhaled version of remdesivir as a potential coronavirus treatment. It said it will start screening healthy volunteers for phase one trials this week and hopes to begin studies on COVID-19 patients in August. 

Right now, the antiviral drug...
