Gilead Announces Clinical Trial For An Inhaled Version Of Remdesivir
Monday, 22 June 2020 () Watch VideoGilead Sciences announced Monday it will start human clinical trials for an inhaled version of remdesivir as a potential coronavirus treatment. It said it will start screening healthy volunteers for phase one trials this week and hopes to begin studies on COVID-19 patients in August.
The US Food and Drug Administration has announced it will allow emergency use of Remdesivir as a COVID-19 treatment. According to Business Insider, the Gilead drug helped coronavirus patients recover..