Gilead Announces Clinical Trial For An Inhaled Version Of Remdesivir

Watch VideoGilead Sciences announced Monday it will start human clinical trials for an inhaled version of remdesivir as a potential coronavirus treatment. It said it will start screening healthy volunteers for phase one trials this week and hopes to begin studies on COVID-19 patients in August.



