Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump's helicopter 'walk of shame' widely mocked online following Tulsa rally

Independent Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
More than two-thirds of rally arena left vacant
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Trump goes on rant defending ramp walk after questions raised about president's health

 At his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Donald Trump has given an extended explanation of his awkward walk down a ramp at West Point military academy and his...
Independent


Tweets about this